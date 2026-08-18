Siwan SP shunted after alleged AK-47 use on student protestors amid major Bihar IPS reshuffle

The Bihar government on Tuesday transferred 17 senior IPS officers, including the police chiefs of Siwan and Bhojpur districts, where recent police actions had sparked controversies.

According to a circular issued by the state Home Department, Siwan Superintendent of Police (SP) Pooran Kumar Jha has been transferred and placed on the waiting list for a fresh posting.

Jha was serving as Siwan SP when an AK-47 rifle was allegedly used during a student protest in the district on July 25. The incident had drawn nationwide attention amid the protests.

The government has also transferred Raj, the SP of Bhojpur, where the encounter involving local activist Bharat Tiwari had triggered an outcry.