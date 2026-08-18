Siwan SP shunted after alleged AK-47 use on student protestors amid major Bihar IPS reshuffle

According to a circular issued by the state Home Department, Siwan Superintendent of Police (SP) Pooran Kumar Jha has been transferred and placed on the waiting list for a fresh posting.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 18, 2026 05:32 PM IST
Bihar IPS officer transfers, ak 47 bihar protests, bihar,A screenshot from a viral video showing a police constable purportedly aiming an AK-47 rifle at student protestors. (File photo)
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The Bihar government on Tuesday transferred 17 senior IPS officers, including the police chiefs of Siwan and Bhojpur districts, where recent police actions had sparked controversies.

According to a circular issued by the state Home Department, Siwan Superintendent of Police (SP) Pooran Kumar Jha has been transferred and placed on the waiting list for a fresh posting.

Jha was serving as Siwan SP when an AK-47 rifle was allegedly used during a student protest in the district on July 25. The incident had drawn nationwide attention amid the protests.

The government has also transferred Raj, the SP of Bhojpur, where the encounter involving local activist Bharat Tiwari had triggered an outcry.

As part of the reshuffle, Hriday Kant has been appointed as the SP of Nalanda, while Bharat Soni will take charge as Siwan SP.

Awadesh Dikshit has been appointed the new SP of Bhojpur district, according to the Home Department circular.

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