Bihar: At least 15 injured in a stampede at Muzaffarpur’s Garibnath Temple

People at the Garibnath Temple in Muzaffarpur. (Source: ANI/Twitter) People at the Garibnath Temple in Muzaffarpur. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

At least 15 people have been injured in a stampede at Baba Garibnath Temple in Muzaffarpur in wee hours of Monday, ANI reported. The Shiva temple attracts many visitors during the holy month of Saavan.

Reports suggest that the incident was a result of a massive turnout of devotees in the early hours which led to a ruckus like-situation soon developing into a stampede in the temple premises. The police have begun rescue and relief works. Officials said that the situation was under control.

(More details are awaited)

