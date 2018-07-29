Bihar: 14 get life term for 2012 hooch deaths

A local court on Saturday sentenced 14 people to life and another to two years in jail in connection with the 2012 Ara hooch tragedy, in which 21 people from the scheduled caste community died after consuming spurious liquor. The court had convicted them on Tuesday. On December 7, 2012, 21 people from Mushahar tola of Anaitha village in Bhojpur had died after consuming spurious liquor following which the police had filed chargesheet against 14 liquor sellers and manufacturers.

The accused are Rakesh Choudhary, Matu Singh, Ashok Kumar, Saroj Yadav, Upendra Kumar, Upendra Kumar (another by the same name), Manoj Sudhi, Sanjay Bahadur, Saroj Prasad, Sanjay Singh, Rakesh Kumar Singh, Mohan Shah, Manoj Kumar and Pappu Choudhary.

There were 66 witnesses in the case. The fifteenth accused, Bhaskar Sinha, was awarded two-year imprisonment under the liquor Act provisions.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App