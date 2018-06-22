Bihar: 12-year-old shot for plucking mangoes

A case has been registered against Rama Yadav for murder and under provisions of Arms Act. A case has been registered against Rama Yadav for murder and under provisions of Arms Act.

A 12-year-old boy was shot dead allegedly for plucking mangoes from the orchard of his neighbour in Khagaria on Thursday. The accused, who was carrying an unlicenced pistol, is absconding.

Police said the incident took place at Shergarh village when Satyam Kumar, son of marginal farmer Bibhuti Yadav, was shot allegedly by the orchard owner and fellow villager, Rama Yadav. Satyam studied in Class four at a village school.

Gogri police station in-charge Deepak Kumar told The Indian Express: “We are looking for Rama Yadav. It is strange if someone keeps a pistol to watch over an orchard. We have conducted raids twice. Yadav and his family members are absconding.”

Asked if there was enmity between the two families, Kumar said: “There was no enmity. Yadav carried an unlicensed pistol.”

A case has been registered against Yadav for murder and under provisions of Arms Act.

