Bihar: 1 killed, two injured in Jehanabad after tension over idol immersion

One person was killed and another injured on Friday during communal violence in Jehanabad, where tension had been building since Thursday evening over immersion of Durga idols.

Police have arrested 12 people from both sides.

Advertising

On Friday morning, Vishnu Yadav and Bittu Yadav, both residents of Gorakshni which is adjoining the Muslim-dominated Jafarganj area, were reportedly standing in front of their house when around a dozen people arrived and one of them shot at the duo. Vishnu was hit on the head and Bittu on his leg. Both were admitted to hospital, but Vishnu (22) died a few hours later.

Jehanabad District Magistrate Naveen Kumar confirmed one death. “We have arrested 12 people. There has been adequate police deployment. The situation is under control now,” he said.

Tension prevailed since Thursday evening over the routes of Durga idol procession. As the idols passed through Muslim-dominated belts, there was tension between two communities, followed by stone-pelting and torching of vehicles. The tension allegedly started after a stone hit a Durga idol.

Advertising

The district administration, however, ensured that all the idols were immersed by Thursday late evening with extra police deployment.

Police sources said Vishnu that had nothing to do with Thursday’s violence and that he became a “random target” during a bid by some people to provoke communal violence.

DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said the incident was a “skirmish between antisocial elements which followed opening of fire from one side”. The situation is under control after the early morning incident, he added.

Prohibitory orders were issued under Section 144 of CrPC, heavy deployment of forces was put in place, and the DM and SP Manish camped in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)