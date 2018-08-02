Bigg Boss Tamil: Kamal Haasan in trouble for portraying Jayalalithaa as ‘dictator’ on his show

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is hosting the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is hosting the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has landed himself in controversy yet again as a police complaint has been filed against him on the grounds that late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was portrayed as a “dictator” in a recent episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

Seeking a ban on the show, advocate Louisal Ramesh, in her complaint, alleged that Haasan, the founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, was using the show to advance his political interests and charged him with speaking about Jayalalithaa in a “demeaning” manner on the show.

“Hassan and the production firm behind the show are portaying the late chief minister Amma as a dictator with an intention to bring disrepute to her,” she said.

While performing a particular task under the title ‘Dictator’, Ramesh alleged, a participant was shown creating “difficulties for people”. She claimed that everything on the show was “scripted” and that the production house and Haasan determined what one should do and speak while performing their tasks.

One of the co-contestants is seen telling the person playing the part of the dictator that she was from north India and as such “did not know what happened to those in Tamil Nadu who gave a dictatorial rule earlier”.

“Kamal Haasan, speaking on Saturday while compiling (the week’s episodes) will speak on similar lines saying what happened to such people who ruled like a dictator,” she said.

In her complaint, Ramesh sought legal action against Haasan and producer Endemolshine India. “The Bigg Boss-2 programme is defaming Amma, who gave a peaceful rule, by portraying her as a dictator. The show should be banned,” she said.

With PTI inputs

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd