Big dip in visitors, 30% occupancy in hotels: Kashmir tourism ‘limping back’ but long way still to go, say stakeholders

Tourism, a critical driver of Kashmir’s economy, had come to a near standstill in the aftermath of the April 22, 2025, attack.

A year on from the terror attack that killed 25 tourists and a local man in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, it continues to cast a shadow on Kashmir’s tourism industry.

Tourism, a critical driver of Kashmir’s economy, had come to a near standstill in the aftermath of the April 22, 2025, attack. Now, the industry is slowly getting back on its feet, but tourist numbers are still far from the boom witnessed in Kashmir between 2022 and 2025.

The steep drop in the number of visitors to witness the colourful bloom of the tulips at Srinagar’s Tulip Garden, which marks the beginning of Kashmir’s tourism season, showed the gravity of the situation. From March 26 to April 24 last year, 8.55 lakh visitors, the majority of them domestic tourists, visited the garden that closed two days after the attack. This year, from March 16 to April 16, the number of people who visited the garden was just 3.90 lakh, less than half of last year’s number.