Big cat family lost: Tigress and 4 cubs die within days at Kanha Tiger Reserve

A tigress and all four of her cubs have died within nine days in Kanha Tiger Reserve, with forest officials attributing the deaths to a respiratory infection, wildlife officials said Wednesday.

According to officials, the deaths began on April 21 when the first cub was found dead in the Sarhi area of the reserve. A second cub’s decomposed carcass was discovered on April 24, followed by a third cub on April 25. All three cubs were around a year old.

Initially, officials suspected the cubs may have died due to starvation. However, after the third cub’s death, forest officials said the cause was linked to a lung infection. Following the deaths of the three cubs, the tigress, identified as T-141, and her last surviving cub were located in a distressed condition. Both were tranquilised and shifted to a quarantine facility in the Mukki range for treatment.