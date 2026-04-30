Big cat family lost: Tigress and 4 cubs die within days at Kanha Tiger Reserve

Deaths began with three cubs found over four days; tigress T-141 and last cub later died during treatment after being shifted to quarantine with severe respiratory distress

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalApr 30, 2026 06:31 AM IST
A tiger family lost: Tigress and 4 cubs die within days at Kanha Tiger ReserveAll three cubs were around a year old. (File Photo/Representational)
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A tigress and all four of her cubs have died within nine days in Kanha Tiger Reserve, with forest officials attributing the deaths to a respiratory infection, wildlife officials said Wednesday.

According to officials, the deaths began on April 21 when the first cub was found dead in the Sarhi area of the reserve. A second cub’s decomposed carcass was discovered on April 24, followed by a third cub on April 25. All three cubs were around a year old.

Initially, officials suspected the cubs may have died due to starvation. However, after the third cub’s death, forest officials said the cause was linked to a lung infection. Following the deaths of the three cubs, the tigress, identified as T-141, and her last surviving cub were located in a distressed condition. Both were tranquilised and shifted to a quarantine facility in the Mukki range for treatment.

Officials said the tigress, aged around 10–11 years, was suffering from severe respiratory distress, including difficulty in breathing and inability to feed. She died during treatment on Wednesday. The cub, which was also showing similar symptoms and was in critical condition, died later the same day.

“The deaths were due to a lung infection. We are still trying to ascertain how this infection impacted the tiger family. One line cub which survived the ordeal sadly passed away in the afternoon today. The cubs may have become extremely weak while fighting off the infection,” Kanha Tiger Reserve deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma told The Indian Express.

Forest authorities said samples from the tigress have been preserved for examination to ascertain details of the infection. The area from where the animals were found is being sanitised, and water samples from nearby sources are being collected as a precaution.

The tigress had been moving with four cubs in the Sarhi area before the deaths. With the loss of the tigress and all four cubs, five tiger deaths have been recorded in Kanha in April, officials said.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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