Big burial grounds injustice in villages with small Muslim population: Sakshi

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Monday said the size of Muslim burial grounds in Uttar Pradesh’s villages should be proportional to the minority community’s population, calling big burial grounds an “injustice” in villages with a small Muslim population.

Maharaj made the remarks at a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Unnao while campaigning for the BJP candidate in the Bangarmau Vidhan Sabha by-election, Shrikant Katiyar. The election will be held next month.

“This is unfortunate. The burial grounds and burial sites should be in proportion. Even if there is one Muslim in a village, there is a huge burial site. But you people either have to do cremations on your fields or by the Ganga. Isn’t this grave injustice?” said the MP. “There is no compulsion. It is only that our patience and decency should not be tested.”

In 2017, during the Assembly election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a similar point at a rally in Fatehpur district. Modi said there should be “no discrimination on the basis of caste and religion” and added that if a burial ground gets built in a village, there should also be a cremation ground.

