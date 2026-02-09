Bifurcation of Malappuram, more holidays for Eid: Clerics’ body in Kerala issues demands ahead of polls

The clerics’ body passed resolutions in this regard during a conference held in Kasaragod to mark its centenary. The three-day conference concluded on Sunday.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, influential Muslim clerics’ body Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, which is closely associated with Congress-ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has sought a bifurcation of the Muslim-majority Malappuram district. It also called for three-day public holidays on both Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, changes to the academic calendar based on religious requirements, and the establishment of an Arabic university.

The clerics’ body passed resolutions in this regard during a conference held in Kasaragod to mark its centenary. The three-day conference concluded on Sunday.

These demands came close on the heels of senior IUML leader K M Shaji expressing confidence about the party’s chances in the Assembly elections, and saying that once the ruling Left loses power, the benefits that the community had allegedly lost during its reign would be restored.