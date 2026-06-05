Biennial elections to Upper House: BJP nominates 11 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls in five states

The party has fielded its Manipur president A Sharda Devi as its candidate from the state and senior party leader Tai Tagak from Arunachal Pradesh, according to the list released by party national general secretary Arun Singh.
The BJP on Thursday announced 11 candidates for the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha, including senior leaders Tarun Chugh and Satish Poonia as party candidates from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively. The names of Union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian did not figure in the list.
The BJP currently has 113 members in the Upper House, with the NDA tally at 148 as part of the 245-member Rajya Sabha.
The term of both the ministers in the Upper House is ending on June 21. While Bittu is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, Kurian, probably the only minister in the Union government who belongs to the Christian community and a key leader from Kerala, represents Madhya Pradesh in the House.
Chugh, BJP national general secretary, is from Punjab and is currently in-charge of the party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir and had also been appointed central observer for the recent government formation in Manipur.
Poonia, former Rajasthan BJP president, is party’s in-charge for Haryana. He had lost the 2023 assembly election in Rajasthan. The BJP’s central election committee, which released the names of a total of 11 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls in five states, fielded Debashish Samantaray as its candidate from Odisha.
Samantaray had recently joined the BJP, quitting the BJD. He was a Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha before he quit the party and resigned from the Upper House.
According to the list, Rajubhai Shukla, Mukeshbhai Rathwa, Mansingh Parmar and Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya will contest as BJP candidates from Gujarat, while Rajneesh Agrawal will join the fray from Madhya Pradesh.
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Alka Gurjar, BJP national secretary and party’s co-in-charge for Delhi, will contest from Rajasthan.
The party has fielded its Manipur president A Sharda Devi as its candidate from the state and senior party leader Tai Tagak from Arunachal Pradesh, according to the list released by party national general secretary Arun Singh.
The Rajya Sabha polls for 24 seats in 10 states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Manipur, will be held on June 18. Bypoll to the Upper House for one seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha will also be conducted the same day. The last date for filing of nominations is June 8.
NDA constituent Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda will also retire in June.
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More