Biennial elections to Upper House: BJP nominates 11 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls in five states

The party has fielded its Manipur president A Sharda Devi as its candidate from the state and senior party leader Tai Tagak from Arunachal Pradesh, according to the list released by party national general secretary Arun Singh.

The BJP on Thursday announced 11 candidates for the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha, including senior leaders Tarun Chugh and Satish Poonia as party candidates from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively. The names of Union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian did not figure in the list.

The BJP currently has 113 members in the Upper House, with the NDA tally at 148 as part of the 245-member Rajya Sabha.

The term of both the ministers in the Upper House is ending on June 21. While Bittu is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, Kurian, probably the only minister in the Union government who belongs to the Christian community and a key leader from Kerala, represents Madhya Pradesh in the House.