Biden admin okays proposed sale of six P-8I patrol aircraft to India

Saturday, May 01, 2021
The Indian Navy had procured eight P-8I aircraft from Boeing in January 2009 via direct commercial sale and contracted for an additional four aircraft in July 2016.

By: PTI | Washington |
May 1, 2021 9:24:36 am
The Cabinet Committee on Security, P-8I aircrafts, India to purchase P-8I aircrafts, Boeing P-8I Neptune aircrafts, Indian Navy to get P-8I aircrafts, P-8I aircrafts worth 1 billion dollars for India, new submarine patrolling and attacks for India, anti-submarine warfare Aircraft for Indian navy, P-8I Neptune to replace Russian Tu-142 maritime aircrafts, India news, defense news, latest news, India newsThe P-8I aircrafts were chosen for their endurance and state of the art Anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capability. With the capability to carry 120 sonobouys, depth charges and 6-8 torpedoes internally, these aircrafts can engage a wide variety of underwater and surface threats.

The Biden Administration on Friday notified the Congress of its determination to sell six P-8I patrol aircraft to India for an estimated cost of USD 2.42 billion.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying the Congress of this possible sale on Friday.

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region, the notification said.

The Indian Navy had procured eight P-8I aircraft from Boeing in January 2009 via direct commercial sale and contracted for an additional four aircraft in July 2016.

The first P-8I aircraft were delivered to the Indian Navy in 2013, providing critical capabilities to coalition maritime operations.

“This proposed sale of an additional six P-8I aircraft will allow the Indian Navy to expand its maritime surveillance aircraft (MSA) capability for the next 30 years. India will have no difficulty absorbing these aircraft into its armed forces. The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” said the notification.

 

