Bidar lynching: Kin say victim left job in Qatar because he missed Hyderabad

Mohammed Azam was killed in an incident of mob lynching at Bidar in Karnataka on Friday. Mohammed Azam was killed in an incident of mob lynching at Bidar in Karnataka on Friday.

Mohammed Azam, 32, who was killed in an incident of mob lynching at Bidar in Karnataka on Friday, had left a job in Qatar and returned to Hyderabad six months ago because he missed his hometown, according to his family members.

Following his return, Azam, a software engineer, joined IT major Accenture three months ago and was currently working with Google on a project, said his younger brother Mohammad Aslam. The eldest of four siblings, Azam completed his BTech from Deccan College of Engineering and went for higher studies to UK in 2012, said Aslam. After returning from the UK, he joined Tech Mahindra, but later found a job in Qatar, Aslam said.

“He was not happy there because he missed Hyderabad. He returned and joined Accenture,’’ Aslam said.

Azam was killed and three others, including a Qatar national, critically injured after a mob attacked them in Bidar suspecting that they were a group of child lifters.

Azam had married four years ago and has a two-year-old son. “Thursday and Friday were his weekly off days and when our cousins Mohammed Salman and Noor Mohammed asked him to join them on a ride to Bidar, he went along. Police did not inform us about the incident. I returned from work around 2 am and started calling his cellphone. Around 3 am, a policeman answered the phone and said Azam was injured and in hospital,’’ Aslam said.

Salham Eidal Kubaisi, 38, the Qatar national injured in the mob attack, is a police inspector in Doha. He was discharged from hospital Sunday evening. “He was feeling fine and he requested us to discharge him immediately,’’ an official from Yashoda Hospital at Malakpet said.

Salham’s wife Zaibunissa said he was flying back to Doha Sunday night.

“He is traumatised and wants to return home,’’ she said.

Azam’s cousin Mohammed Salman, 20, is a scrap dealer and lives in Shaheennagar in Chandrayangutta area in Hyderabad. “He is recovering, but is still in shock. He will be discharged on Monday,’’ Salman’s brother Sameer said.

Noor Mohammed, 30, a distant cousin of Azam and Salman, has already been discharged from the hospital.

