Bid to poach MLAs, destabilise Rajasthan govt, alleges Congress

The Rajasthan government’s chief whip Mahesh Joshi Wednesday said that attempts are being made to lure Congress MLAs and destabilise a democratically-elected government in the state. Congress MLAs have reportedly been taken to a luxury resort in Jaipur for a meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Rajasthan government’s chief whip Mahesh Joshi has filed a written complaint with DG, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), saying, “It has come to my knowledge that like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, attempts are being made to destabilise the government in Rajasthan.”

Rajasthan: Congress Chief Whip & MLA Mahesh Joshi writes to Director General (Anti-Corruption Bureau). Letter states, “I have come to know through reliable sources that attempts are being made to lure our MLAs & independent MLAs who support us, in order to destabilise the govt”. pic.twitter.com/rFdUD9pOpB — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

However, the complaint doesn’t specify who is making the poaching attempt.

Meanwhile, the MLAs, who were earlier summoned by the chief minister at his residence for a discussion ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections in the state, were taken to a luxury resort in buses on the Delhi highway.

Gehlot also reached the resort to hold discussions.

The Congress has nominated K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the elections while the BJP fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat. In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state.

