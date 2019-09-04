Bid to malign image through bribery complaint to CVC, says ED ex-chief Karnal Singh

Former Enforcement Directorate (ED) director Karnal Singh on Tuesday claimed that there was an attempt to malign his image through a complaint to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), accusing him of professional misconduct and alleged bribery.

Denying all charges, he said in a statement that the complaint of an officer chargesheeted for corruption is being relied upon to tarnish his “spotless career” of 34 years.

The former ED chief was referring to a series of complaints filed with the CVC by former ED joint director J P Singh. Singh was the joint director in Ahmedabad when, in 2015, he was booked by CBI for allegedly accepting bribes from bookies he was probing for alleged match-fixing.

The CBI had booked Singh on a complaint from Karnal, the then ED director.

On April 11 this year, the CVC wrote to the CBI, asking it to investigate allegations against Karnal. The Commission wrote: “…as the allegations are serious, specific and verifiable, the CVC…hereby directs that an investigation be conducted by CBI into the allegations contains [contained] in these complaints. The report on investigations along with specific comment/recommendations on the allegations may be submitted to the Commission within 12 weeks of receipt of this communication.”

However, sources said, no movement has been made in the matter since then by either CBI or CVC.

The CBI did not offer any comment on the matter. The CVC also did not respond despite several calls.

According to J P Singh’s complaint, Karnal stalled his probe into a cricket betting syndicate and did not follow up on recommendations to suspend a betting website. He has alleged that Karnal was paid Rs 25 crore by bookies in August 2015 and he was subsequently removed from the ED.

On September 22, 2015, CBI booked Singh for alleged corruption and raided his premises. The agency subsequently filed a chargesheet against Singh, which he has called “concocted” in his complaint.

Singh’s complaint alleges that Karnal was paid a further Rs 10 crore by bookies. He has also made allegations against investigating officer of the case against him, Deputy SP M C R Mukund, alleging the latter was “running an extortion racket” in CBI.

Singh submitted audio and video files with CVC to support his claims.

Karnal Singh stated, “To put the record straight, I deem this complaint against me by a corrupt officer without any facts and merit. The charges are false and frivolous in nature and are absolutely denied by me.”

“During my tenure as Director ED, a report from central intelligence agency highlighted his (J P Singh’s) involvement in a corruption and extortion case. The matter was first enquired by Special Director (Western Region), ED and subsequently referred by me to CBI for taking appropriate action.”

Karnal said J P Singh was not only arrested and chargesheeted by CBI but was also found involved in money laundering.