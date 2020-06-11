Bid to lure MLAs, destabilise govt: Rajasthan Cong

A bus carrying legislators leaves for a resort. (Photo: Rohit Jain Paras) A bus carrying legislators leaves for a resort. (Photo: Rohit Jain Paras)

The Congress in Rajasthan on Wednesday claimed attempts are being made to destabilise “a democratically elected government” by luring MLAs, even as the party shifted at least 107 Congress and independent MLAs to a resort on the outskirts of Jaipur.

The development comes ahead of Rajya Sabha polls on June 19. In a letter to Alok Tripathi, Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Government Chief Whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi wrote he has come to know that “dirty attempts are being made to lure our MLAs and independent MLAs supporting us, along the lines of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, to destabilise a democratically elected government which is dedicated to public service”.

He said these attempts “are not only directly against democratic values, but also against public aspirations, illegal, immoral, condemnable and punishable by law”.

Joshi sought “strict legal action” against such persons for indulging in corrupt activities. PTI quoted Tripathi as saying “action will be taken on the complaint”.

Meanwhile, the party moved 107 of its own and independent MLAs to Shiv Vilas resort on Jaipur outskirts, where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Singh Surjewala, in charge of All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) communication department, reached later that day and held a meeting.

In an Assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 seats, including six MLAs who defected from the BSP last year. It also enjoys the support of all 13 independents while Subhash Garg, who was elected on an RLD ticket, is a minister in the Gehlot government.

Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled for three seats in the state as BJP’s Rajya Sabha members Ram Narain Dudi, Vijay Goel and Narayan Lal Panchariya retired on April 9. Voting was scheduled for March 26 but was postponed in light of the coronavirus lockdown. It will now take place on June 19 and counting will be held at 5 pm the same day.

While the Congress is expected to win two seats, the BJP is expected to sail through with one seat. The BJP, however, has queered the pitch for the Congress by fielding two candidates: Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat. The Congress has fielded Neeraj Dangi and K C Venugopal.

