Bid to create rift within MVA won’t work: Sanjay Raut

DAYS AFTER Ovala-Majiwada legislator Pratap Sarnaik wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming that the NCP and Congress were “weakening” the party, the Shiv Sena Monday said attempts to create a rift among the three Maha Vikas Aghadi allies will not work.

“Attempts to create a rift among the ruling allies — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — will not work. The bond between the three parties is strong. All of us are also working to strengthen our respective party organisations,” Sena MP Sanjay Raut told the media.

Raut’s comments came after Sarnaik, who is under the Enforcement Directorate’s scanner for alleged money laundering, in a letter dated June 9 to Thackeray, stated that in spite of being in an alliance with Sena, the Congress and NCP were weaning away Sena workers and weakening the party.

Raut said that there was no factionalism in the party. “The party stands by Sarnaik in his time of trouble…It is his personal view.”