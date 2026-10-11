Bid to create anarchy with foreign help: BJP chief slams CJP, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal

As protesters and Opposition leaders, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, were stopped from converging at Jantar Mantar and detained by police across the Capital Saturday, BJP president Nitin Nabin accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Cockroach Janta Party of attempting to “destabilise” the country by creating “a state of anarchy” with the backing of “foreign powers and alliances”.

Speaking to reporters, Nabin warned the Opposition leaders and the CJP that the government would deal sternly with their “nefarious intentions” and that BJP workers would foil their “designs” on the ground. His remarks came amid the row over US billionaire Elon Musk’s posts over the “delay” in the India launch of his satellite communications company Starlink. Musk has targeted industrialist Mukesh Ambani, referring to him as the “prime minister” and the “real boss of India”. Responding to Musk’s earlier post blaming unnamed “oligarchs” for the delay, Gandhi had replied: “Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy.”

Nabin said, “An attempt is being made to create a dangerous atmosphere in the country. An attempt is being made to destabilise the fact that most of the 140 crore people of the nation are contributing towards its development in peace. This is being done by two anarchic groups, which include the leader of the INDI alliance, Rahul Gandhi ji, and the group being led by Arvind Kejriwal’s colleagues, the CJP.”

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“I want to tell them both: the people are watching both of you closely, and the anarchic competition between you two. You are competing over who can trigger more destabilisation. But your designs will not succeed. Who are these people? They are those who have been rejected by the people. Whether it is Rahul Gandhi’s INDI alliance or Arvind Kejriwal and his CJP,” he said.

Instead of learning a lesson from their defeats, these leaders, the BJP chief said, had “decided to destabilise the nation”.

“I want to say that you are attempting this for your political objectives and at the direction of foreign powers. At a time when the nation is moving forward despite a global crisis, you are not able to digest its progress,” he said.

“The kind of words that Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and those from the INDI alliance are using, words which are being used by the so-called youth leadership of the CJP… the youth of Bharat is watching,” he said.

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“The way you are attempting to challenge the country’s constitutional framework and its democracy, and the insulting language you employ against individuals holding the nation’s highest offices, will never be accepted by India’s 140 crore citizens, and you will certainly face the consequences,” he said.

Nabin said people would never allow the “nefarious intentions” of such leaders who relied on “foreign forces” for their politics which is “up for sale”. Challenging democracy “in the name of the Constitution with the support of lies is an insult to the people’s mandate,” he said.

“They are challenging the country’s democracy because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the helm with the people’s mandate and trust in his favour,” he said.

“But today, I am warning you that the BJP and the patriotic people of the country will give you a befitting response. The way attempts are being made to create a tense situation, the Government of India will deal with it strictly, and at the same time, BJP workers will also stay among the people and thwart your designs,” he said.

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The BJP, in a post, recalled that the CJP protest in July had resulted in injuries to “children and police personnel, and public property was damaged”.

“Therefore, it is extremely important to prevent the recurrence of such violent incidents. These precautionary restrictions have been imposed in Delhi to ensure the safety of the general public,” the BJP said.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the protest an Opposition “conspiracy to trigger anarchy” and said the “success of our industrialists” was not palatable for some. He attacked Rahul Gandhi for “supporting” foreign critics.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Saturday’s events had witnessed “Indian democracy destroying the quest for anarchy”, delivering the message that the country will be governed through Parliament, not the streets.

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A PTI report from Balrampur in UP quoted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praising Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, while accusing the Congress and its allies of abandoning political decorum and attempting to push the country towards anarchy.

Addressing a public meeting in Balrampur, Adityanath said “the double-engine government is not going to accept this anarchy” and “under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, no one will be allowed to play with India’s honour, pride and glory”.

Targeting the Opposition parties, he said, “When they win elections, they attribute the victory to their own capabilities; when they lose, they blame EVMs.”