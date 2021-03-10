Bid to cover up misdeeds: Cong seeks dismissal of Uttarakhand govt, dares polls

Arguing that the BJP’s decision to replace its Chief Minister in Uttarakhand is a “futile” attempt to cover up the failures, misdeeds and allegations of corruption, the Congress Tuesday demanded that dismissal of the state government and dared the BJP to face fresh elections, saying the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat as Chief Minister was not enough.

“Just four months ago, the Nainital High Court had ordered a CBI probe into corruption allegations against the former chief minister…The government has challenged the order in the Supreme Court. Be it on the issue of unemployment, development of the state, corruption and mismanagement of Kumbh, irregularities in appointment of forest guards… children deprived of mid-day meals scheme… this government has been a complete failure… all those issues are fresh in the memory of the people,” Congress in charge of the state Devendra Yadav said.

AICC general secretary and former CM Harish Rawat said that by changing leadership BJP cannot wash away the sins it has committed so far. “Certainly BJP’s ship is going to sink in 2022, irrespective of the face it projects.”