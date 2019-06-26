Bid to attract developers: Khattar govt revises norms for licence to build colonies

Failing to attract enough developers for housing and industrial colonies in the state, Haryana government has introduced a major reduction in “minimum area requirement for obtaining licence to develop various categories of housing and industrial colonies”. The reduction in certain categories is one-fourth (from 100 acres to 25 acres).

The decision will majorly impact the areas of Gurgaon, Manesar, Faridabad and Sonipat since these cities are covered under “hyper-potential” and “high-potential” zones. According to government’s statistics, barely three licences were issued in last five years for residential plotted colonies, and no licence was issued for an independent plotted colony in Gurgaon in last four years.

According to the government, this decision was necessary owing to high land costs, aggregation of land in larger chunks hampering revenue generation in the state. The revised norms/parameters willll be placed in the public domain for 30 days for inviting objections/suggestions from stakeholders and general public that will be taken into cognizance for finalisation of the policy.