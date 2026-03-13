Bid on Farooq Abdullah life a matter of great concern: Nadda in Rajya Sabha

The Centre Thursday said the murderous attack on Farooq Abdullah is a matter of great concern, adding that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure his security. Leader of the House and Union Minister J P Nadda said the government is taking the assassination bid with utmost seriousness.

This was in reply to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s allegation that there seemed to be a conspiracy to kill Abdullah, blaming revocation of J&K’s statehood for the incident. Nadda said a thorough probe is being conducted to ascertain the motive of the arrested assassin and to prevent any such security lapse in the future. He said: “Reaching a conclusion that this happened because (J&K) was not given statehood… and making allegations that there is in a way a conspiracy being hatched to kill him… is condemnable.”