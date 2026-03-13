Bid on Farooq Abdullah life a matter of great concern: Nadda in Rajya Sabha

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Centre Thursday said the murderous attack on Farooq Abdullah is a matter of great concern, adding that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure his security. Leader of the House and Union Minister J P Nadda said the government is taking the assassination bid with utmost seriousness.
This was in reply to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s allegation that there seemed to be a conspiracy to kill Abdullah, blaming revocation of J&K’s statehood for the incident. Nadda said a thorough probe is being conducted to ascertain the motive of the arrested assassin and to prevent any such security lapse in the future. He said: “Reaching a conclusion that this happened because (J&K) was not given statehood… and making allegations that there is in a way a conspiracy being hatched to kill him… is condemnable.”
Also, Opposition members slammed the Centre for replacing MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act – VB-G RAM G. In the Upper House, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said: “…MGNREGA gave jobs to poor people in villages… now you say the states will give money (for the scheme under VB-G RAM G). From where will the states get money?”
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said, “…You want to end MGNREGA by putting the burden on the states.”
