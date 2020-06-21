Bid for reunion with mother: Tiger cub shows ‘signs of stress’, withdrawn

The female cub got separated from the family on April 24, when it was rescued from the farm in Chichpalli forest range. (File) The female cub got separated from the family on April 24, when it was rescued from the farm in Chichpalli forest range. (File)

Forest department officials have withdrawn the tiger cub from the spot where it was kept in a cage for about two days for reunion with his mother after it showed “signs of stress”.

Divisional Forest Officer Ashok Sonkusare said, “We kept the cub at the spot for two nights and two days. The veterinary doctor, Kundan Podchelwar, said the cub had stated showing symptoms of stress as was evident from his not taking food. So, we have withdrawn the cub from the spot and have brought him back to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Chandrapur. We will take the call to resume the operation based on the doctor’s advice.”

Sonkusare said, “The mother and the cub have been calling each other but the mother isn’t coming close to the cage. The two remained separated by about 50 metres all the time. The mother also has her other three cubs with her.”

The female cub got separated from the family on April 24, when it was rescued from the farm in Chichpalli forest range. Since then it’s under care at TTC.

The forest department had identified the cub’s mother, T2, through DNA matching of the mother’s scat with the cub’s blood earlier this month. They had begun the experiment to reunite the two after locating the tigress on June 18, which is the first of its kind exercise through DNA matching.

If and when the officials resume the operation, the success will depend on whether the tigress finally accepts the cub, if she at all remains confined to the spot where she has been localised since the past two days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd