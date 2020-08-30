JP Nadda ropes in BJP MPs to oversee Bihar poll preparations of NDA candidates in their constituencies

J P Nadda at the meeting on Saturday. (PTI)

Kicking off the party’s preparations for the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled in October-November, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday exhorted the party’s MPs from Bihar to see that every NDA candidate from their respective Lok Sabha constituency wins.

Nadda, who had convened the meeting of MPs to discuss party strategy for the polls, said each MP should take responsibility for NDA candidates under their respective constituencies. He also asked Parliamentarians to visit at least 60 panchayats outside their constituencies in the run up to the elections.

BJP’s Bihar chief, Sanjay Jaiswal, told The Sunday Express after the meeting: “MPs were also asked to hold a virtual meeting with one mandal representative every day. They should also hold a dinner meet with district representatives to take stock of preparations on the ground.”

As the party has decided to contest the elections with the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party — NDA allies — Nadda had earlier urged party workers to work together for the victory of the coalition.

His reiteration on Saturday comes in the backdrop of some apparent discord among the party’s state unit workers with regard to helping the alliance partners. Some state BJP leaders had earlier expressed differences with the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the functioning of the government.

At the meeting, Nadda also asked MPs to urge workers to spread the word on the development work carried out by the state government and its policies amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also asked MPs to remain in their own constituencies on September 17 to observe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as ‘Seva Diwas’ and to listen to his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address that Sunday.

Leaders were also advised to observe RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary on September 25 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 in their respective constituencies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd