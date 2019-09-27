Bhutan: Two pilots killed after Indian Army chopper crashes near Yonphula airport

Two pilots were killed when a helicopter belonging to the Indian Army crashed near the Yonphula Airport in Bhutan. The Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) helicopter is suspected to have crashed due to foggy weather.

“The helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm. It was on way from Khirmu (Arunachal) to Yonphula on duty. Ground search operation was launched immediately from Yonphula and the wreckage has been located,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

The Army said that the wreckage has been located, adding that the single Cheetah Helicopter was piloted by one Indian and one Royal Bhutanese Army pilots. “There are no survivors. The names will be released shortly,” it added.