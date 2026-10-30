Glacial outburst in Bhutan: Chances of flooding reducing, Assam official says

Even as several districts in Assam and West Bengal remain on high alert due to the glacial lake outburst, which was reported in Bhutan on Friday, district administration officials in Assam said that chances of flooding along the Sankosh River appeared to be reducing.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Pankaj Chakravarty, district commissioner of Kokrajhar, said, “I just visited the area along the banks of the Sankosh River. The water seems to be receding at this point. Currently, we do not anticipate inundation or flood in the vulnerable areas.”
Chakravarty added that both the national and state disaster response forces were on standby and will respond in the event of flooding.
“Both NDRF and SDRF officials are in position. If necessary, they will provide the required assistance and help. However, there is no apprehension of flood right now,” Chakravarty said as of 1:30 pm Friday.
A glacial lake outburst flood was reported at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan, triggering flood alerts across several districts in Assam and West Bengal. The alerts were sounded for possible downstream effects along the Sankosh River, which flows along the border of the two states.
In Assam, the Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts were put on high alert.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government was closely monitoring the glacial lake outburst in Bhutan and that authorities were tracking the impact it can have on Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts.
In a post on X, Sarma said, “Our teams are also in constant contact with the NDRF and other agencies, and ready to respond if needed.”
Sarma also urged residents to stay alert, follow official updates and cooperate with local officials.
Earlier, the chief minister’s office had said that district officials at Dhubri were on the ground and prepared to “effectively deal with the downstream effects.”