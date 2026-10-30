Glacial outburst in Bhutan: Chances of flooding reducing, Assam official says

Even as several districts in Assam and West Bengal remain on high alert due to the glacial lake outburst, which was reported in Bhutan on Friday, district administration officials in Assam said that chances of flooding along the Sankosh River appeared to be reducing.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pankaj Chakravarty, district commissioner of Kokrajhar, said, “I just visited the area along the banks of the Sankosh River. The water seems to be receding at this point. Currently, we do not anticipate inundation or flood in the vulnerable areas.”

Chakravarty added that both the national and state disaster response forces were on standby and will respond in the event of flooding.