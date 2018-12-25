Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering on three-day visit to India from December 27

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering will be on a three-day visit of India from Thursday, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said Monday.

This is Tshering’s first visit to the country since taking charge last month. The Bhutanese ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs and other senior officials will accompany him, MEA said in a statement.

During the December 27-29 visit, Tshering will deliberate on ways to step up ties between the two neighbours and also call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other ministers will call on the Bhutanese PM, the statement said. The two sides are likely to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, including high-level exchanges, people-to-people ties, and economic, development and hydropower cooperation, it said. Tshering’s visit comes a month after Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale’s official trip to Bhutan.