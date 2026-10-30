Bengal, Assam on high flood alert after glacial lake bursts in Bhutan

Several West Bengal districts, including Cooch Behar, Tufanganj, and Busirhat are on high alert over flood threat along the Sankosh river after a glacier burst in Bhutan’s Gasa district. Communities along the Brahmaputra, a large part of which flows through Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, have also been asked to remain alert.

The exact location of the glacial lake outburst was the Sintaphu Lake, near Wakila Mountain in Lungo, Laya Gewog, reported Bhutan media website Daily Bhutan.

So far the full extent of the damage is not known.

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West Bengal minister Nisith Pramanik said, “Residents living near tea gardens and riverbeds of Cooch Behar, Tufanganj, and Basirhat must evacuate immediately due to potential flooding along the Sankosh and Brahmaputra rivers.” He said Assam’s Dhubri is also likely to be afected.