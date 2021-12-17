Bhutan confers its highest civilian award on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest civilian award of Bhutan, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo, on the occasion of the country’s National Day.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering shared on social media that he was overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Prime Minister Modi’s name for the highest civilian decoration of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo.https://t.co/hD3mihCtSv@PMOIndia @Indiainbhutan pic.twitter.com/ru69MpDWlq — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) December 17, 2021

“HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during the pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person.” the Prime Minister’s Office of Bhutan said in a statement on Facebook.

He also wished his countrymen as they celebrate the 114th National Day of Bhutan which commemorates the Coronation of His Majesty the First King of Bhutan, Druk Gyalpo Ugyen Wangchuck on December 17, 1907.