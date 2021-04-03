Bhupinder Singh Hooda finds fault in procurement process, says farmers being harassed

Three days after Haryana started procuring the rabi crops, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday accused the state government of disorder in mandis.

“Farmers who are reaching the market with their crops are being harassed as the government is making excuses that the web server is down. Farmers are being told that only persons who will get the message (from official web portal) can come to the mandis to sell their crops. Where will farmers go if they have already harvested their wheat and they haven’t got the message? Will he take his harvested crop to his home and then to the mandis? This will double his labour and transport costs. This process has been adopted by the government to harass the farmers. The government should immediately procure the crops being taken by farmers to the mandi,” Hooda said.

The Leader of Opposition also slammed the government’s decision of reducing the moisture content in wheat from 14 to 12 per cent.

“Aim of this move is to avoid paying MSP and this is why government has decided to reduce the recommended amount of moisture. Also, earlier the permissible level for mixed quantity (rye, mustard, chaff, etc.) before weighing was 0.75 per cent in a quintal which has now been reduced to 0.50 per cent. This will cause heavy economic losses to the farmers. The government should immediately withdraw this decision,” Hooda said.

Referring to other issues including unemployment rate in Haryana, Hooda said, “About 45,000 posts of teachers are lying vacant. In schools, about 50 per cent of the posts of headmasters and principal are lying vacant. According to a report, 54 per cent of the schools in the CM’s district Karnal do not have head teachers. Nearly one lakh applicants who have passed HTET have been waiting for JBT recruitment for 7 years, but the BJP government in Haryana has not carried out a single recruitment in its term. Against this, more than 20,000 JBTs were recruited during the Congress term. It is clear that the government has made up its mind to hand over education completely in private hands.”

Hooda said if government does not recruit teachers, then number of children in schools will reduce further and this will be used as an excuse to close them. “Recently, the government announced closure of 1,057 schools. Government’s job is to build schools, not close them. Government’s job is to provide affordable education to every child.,” he said, adding Haryana has once again topped the CMIE report with 28.1 per cent unemployment rate.