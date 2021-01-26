Hooda appeals farmers to maintain peace, not let miscreants hijack protest

Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The former CM urged the protesting farmers to take all precautions, saying that their movement is an example not only for the country but for the whole world. (file)

Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda has urged protesting farmers to maintain peace and be patient. Calling for calm, Hooda said “discipline and non-violence have been the biggest strengths of this movement and farmers must continue with their non-violent protests”. He added that he had never seen such a large, peaceful and disciplined movement in his life.

“The incidents that took place in some places during the tractor parade could have been avoided. Any kind of violence or provocation can give the government a chance to point a finger at the movement. Therefore, maintain peace and discipline and do not let miscreants infiltrate the movement,” he said.

The former CM urged the protesting farmers to take all precautions, saying that their movement is an example not only for the country but for the whole world. “The peace, discipline and solidarity with which the farmers have taken this movement forward is commendable,” he said.