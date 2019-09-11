Bhupinder Singh Hooda becomes Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly

Days after Congress decided to elect former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader, Haryana Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Tuesday also recognised him as Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Gujjar told mediapersons he had received a resolution from the Congress on Monday in this regard and decided the same Tuesday.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja had earlier urged the Speaker to give the position to Hooda.

Congress presently has 16 MLAs in the 90-member Assembly. For over four years, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Abhay Singh Chautala had held the post of Leader of Oppostion but lost it in March this year following continuous desertions in the party.

Currently, the INLD has support of just three MLAs including Chautala.