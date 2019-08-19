Toggle Menu
Bhupinder Hooda’s manifesto: 75% job quota for Haryana residents

A Jat leader, Hooda tried to woo the electorate of all castes and religion while addressing the massive gathering.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Express file photo)

FOUR DEPUTY chief ministers, 75 per cent reservation in jobs for Haryana’s residents, free travel for women in roadways buses, free electricity upto 300 units, farm loan waiver, increased monthly honorariums and pensions — these were among the many poll promises made by former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda at his ‘Parivartan rally’ in Rohtak Sunday.

Announcing himself as chief ministerial candidate irrespective of whether or not he stays in Congress, Hooda declared that he shall fight the “battle of the people of Haryana”, seeking support of all 36 biradaris (communities) of the state. The Vidhan Sabha polls are scheduled in October.

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader B S Hooda at the rally in Rohtak on Sunday. (Express photo)

While the Congress prepares an election manifesto with the help of a committee comprising senior leadership and then releases it, Hooda got on stage and announced his own manifesto.

“There is one chief minister and I shall have four deputy chief ministers. One will be from Backward Class, one shall be from Dalit community, one shall be from Brahmin community and there can be a fourth one too from another community,” Hooda said, adding that he shall also ensure that people from Backward Classes get due representation in ticket distribution for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls.

The crowd at the B S Hooda’s Parivartan rally in Rohtak on Sunday. (Express photo)

