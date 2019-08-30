Hooda meets Sonia Gandhi, no word on leadership change in Haryana state unit

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, but there was no word from the party on the possibility of any leadership change in the state party unit. The meeting came days after Hooda virtually raised a banner of revolt against the Congress, declaring himself the chief ministerial candidate for Haryana Assembly polls with or without the party’s support.

Hooda has been demanding the removal of Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar and sources in the party claimed that Tanwar could be replaced to placate the veteran. But a section of the leadership is said to be against the party giving in to what they called Hooda’s arm-twisting. Given the divergence of views, the party is unable to thrash out a compromise formula acceptable to all the factions.

Hooda met Sonia along with AICC general secretary in-charge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad. On Wednesday, Azad had meetings with senior Congress leaders from Haryana, including Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Kumar Selja, who many believe could be appointed the state Congress president as part a compromise formula.