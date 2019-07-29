Hooda announces show of strength in Rohtak on August 18

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Sunday announced a “Parivartan Maha Rally” to be held at Rohtak on August 18 to “throw the BJP government out of Haryana”.

Hooda held a meeting with Congress MLAs who are part of the party camp backing him in New Delhi Sunday to discuss the current political scenario in the state. As many as 12 MLAs, including Hooda, participated in the meeting. Speaking to the journalists after the meeting late evening, Hooda said that the public sentiments were against the current regime in the state. “In the meeting, we formulated strategy to throw out this regime,” Hooda said. He added that they have called a meeting of Congress workers at Rohtak on August 4 before holding the “Parivartan Maha Rally”.

“This government is unsuccessful government, but I admit that our (Congress) organisation has fought against it with weak efforts,” said Hooda.

MLAs backing Hooda have been demanding removal of current state Congress president Ashok Tanwar for the past couple of years. However, when asked about seeking change in the state leadership on Sunday, Hooda said they (his supporters in Congress) have already sent a resolution to the Congress high command in this regard which has to now take a call on the matter. The state Congress has been witnessing intense infighting which has worried Congressmen in the state ahead of the Assembly polls which are scheduled in October this year.

Hooda said that they would raise the issues of farmers, employees and law and order in the upcoming Assembly session scheduled from August 2.