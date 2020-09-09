Bhupesh Rana murder case: Panchkula cops get three-day remand of accused Budda

Taking his possession on Monday, the Panchkula police brought the gangster to the district from Punjab's Sangrur Jail. (File)

TWO YEARS after the murder of Bhupesh Rana at Barwala, said to be the last crime carried out by the rival Bhupi Rana and Monu Rana gangs in Haryana, the Panchkula police Crime Branch were able to take Sukhpreet alias Budda in three-day remand on Tuesday.

Budda (33), who hails from Moga district of Punjab, was a part of the Bhupi Rana gang and had allegedly been involved in the killing of Bhupesh Rana in Barwala in April 2018. While others of the gang were nabbed by the Haryana police, Sukhpreet had evaded arrest until December 2019, when he had been deported from Armenia and nabbed by the Punjab Police at New Delhi Airport.

Taking his possession on Monday, the Panchkula police brought the gangster to the district from Punjab’s Sangrur Jail. A district court remanded him to the police for three days for questioning him over his crimes in the district.

“While the gangster has committed several murders among other crimes in Punjab, the Panchkula police has only one case registered against him. We will be questioning him about the pistol he had used for shooting, along with the car they had reached the spot in. We will also question him about the whereabouts of another accused in the case,” said Inspector Karambir Singh, in-charge of Crime Branch Sector 19.

Even as four of the five accused have been arrested by the police, the last accused in the case, Gaurav Patiyal still remains absconding, informed Singh.

On April 16 of 2018, Bhupesh Rana, who was out on parole, was murdered by several members of the rival Monu Rana gang.

While three accused, including Bhupi Rana, were nabbed by Panchkula police in July, two others had remained absconding.

The rivalry of the two groups of Monu Rana and Bhupi Rana gang had remained a reason for trouble for the Haryana Police till 2018. After the murder of Bhupesh, almost all members of both the gangs were caught in various districts of the state and are lodged in jails, said a senior police official. “There has been no incident related to the two gangs in Haryana post that,” he added.

The Bhupi Rana gang was headed by Bhupinder Singh alias Bhupi Rana, of Mohali, whereas the Monu Rana gang was headed by Shamsher Singh alias Monu Rana, of Ambala.

A number of clashes were reported between the two gangs in Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Karnal and Kurukshetra districts.

