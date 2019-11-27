Baghel’s paddy MSP promise: Chhattisgarh CM says remaining amount to be given in new scheme

With the opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh raising the pitch against the ruling Congress for going back on its poll promise of minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday sought to reiterate that his government was committed to giving farmers that amount, and that the remaining Rs 600 would be given in a “Nyay Scheme” in the budget session.

On Monday, Baghel had announced his government would only be able to procure paddy at Rs 1,815 and 1,835 per quintal, as per the Centre’s MSP, blaming Delhi for not allowing leeway in rules that allow for the Centre to procure excess paddy into the central pool, even if the state MSP is higher than that mandated by the Government of India.

In response, the BJP announced a protest on December 2, with its leaders alleging that this is a “betrayal of farmers”.

In the Assembly on Tuesday, Baghel said that “nothing could stop farmers from getting their Rs 2500 per quintal”. He said, “The ministerial sub-committee will submit its report quickly. And we will announce a scheme to give the remaining money to farmers in the budget session. We are committed to our promise.”