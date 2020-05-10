Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM, seeks autonomy to regulate economic activities

Commenting on districts being classified as green, orange and red zones, the CM Bhupesh Baghel said there are operational problems in the implementation. Commenting on districts being classified as green, orange and red zones, the CM Bhupesh Baghel said there are operational problems in the implementation.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting more autonomy in regulating economic activities while reiterating his request for financial assistance of Rs 30,000 crore to the state. Baghel requested immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 crore from the Centre to restart industries and other businesses.

Baghel said that the condition of Chhattisgarh was better than other states in terms of containment of Covid-19. “Due to the long lockdown period, it has become difficult for lakhs of families in the state to manage economically.”

Commenting on districts being classified as green, orange and red zones, the CM said there are operational problems in the implementation. “As of now, economic activities are allowed in green zones only. If any cases are found in the green zones, we will have to stop the ongoing activities, which will lead to dissatisfaction and uncertainty. As of now, there is no clarity on whether the lockdown will continue post May 17,” he wrote.

“To stop this uncertainty, the propagation of economic activities while maintaining all precautions is needed. It would be right to give autonomy to state governments to run their own economic activities within the states,” the letter read.

