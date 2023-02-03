Bhupesh Baghel criticises Union Budget, says investment by government in Adani group must be raised in Parliament

Ahead of the Assembly election in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a dig at the principal Opposition in the state, BJP, and criticised Union Budget 2023 and said the issue pertaining to the investment made by the government in the Adani group needs to be raised in Parliament and an inquiry needs to be initiated in this regard.

He also questioned if the bad debts of the LIC will affect the National Pension System (NPS) money of the state government employees.

Speaking to the media Friday, Baghel criticised the Budget for cutting down on subsidies for farmers, employment opportunities and facilities provided to the poor people.

He said, “The income of farmers did not double but subsidy on fertilisers was deducted by 22 per cent. LPG subsidy decreased by 75 per cent, midday meal funds decreased by 9 per cent, MGNREGA decreased by 32 per cent, PM Kisan Saman Nidhi by 12 per cent, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) by 17 per cent, minorities welfare fund 66 per cent and food subsidy by 31 per cent. Inflation is at its peak. financial loss is at its peak, the current account loss is also at its peak, only 2.2 per cent reduction in rise in GDP and the loan burden is at an all-time high.”

When asked about the Adani group suffering losses, Baghel said, “I had raised this issue. The NPS of our government servants are managed by the UTI, SBI and LIC. All the NPS money has gone to LIC. What will happen to that money? Now Rs 8 lakh crore is gone (losses faced by Adani group). So how will the employees get their money and interest? This will be a big loss for government servants in the state.”

He added, “Also, the money invested in SBI is in danger. A few are raising doubts about what if an incident (fraud) like that of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi happens. Is this the acche din (good days) of the BJP? They said sabka saath sabka vikas (development for all) but the BJP took sabka (everyone’s) money and used it for the development of one person (Adani) and he too is drowning.”

“One Hindenburg Research report led to their (Adani group) castle coming down like a pack of cards. In just nine days, Rs 8 lakh crore was lost and the national media is silent on this, there is no discussion on this. Why so much silence in the media? They will show (Baba) Ramdev but people of the country who are losing money will not be shown. The fourth pillar of democracy needs to ask questions. The issue needs to be raised in Parliament and an inquiry needs to be conducted. This is a huge shock and no company has faced such losses till now. Our country’s money is invested in this group,” he added.