Bhupesh Baghel to visit Bastar today, review work

CHHATTISGARH CHIEF Minister Bhupesh Baghel is all set for a two-day tour of the state’s Bastar division starting Saturday. He will visit the Maoist-affected districts of Narayanpur and Bijapur for the first time in two years.

Baghel recently toured the Sarguja and Bilaspur divisions. He has announced development projects worth several hundred crores in the past three weeks, since the Congress-led government finished two years. He said he was touring also to review work of departments in the district.