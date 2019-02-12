Baghel slams Jaitley for blogpost alleging Congress ‘aligned with Maoists’

The Chhattisgarh Congress lashed out at Union minister Arun Jaitley on Monday, after he alleged in his latest blog that the Congress had “aligned with the Maoists” to win the Assembly elections in December. Spearheading the counter-attack against Jaitley, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that this was an insult to the voter of Chhattisgarh, and reminded Jaitley that it was the Congress that lost most of its leadership to a Maoist attack in Jhiram Ghati in 2013.

In his blog, ‘Insititutions under Attack’, Jaitley wrote, “These ‘institution protectors’ support the legitimising of illegal infiltrators into India. They readily jump to the support of those who want to dismember India. The Congress aligned with the Maoist in the recent Chhattisgarh elections. Rahul Gandhi stood shoulder to shoulder with the ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. The Congress was in the forefront of defending the urban naxals in court. And yet it claims to be friend of both, the idea of India and its institutions. It is about time that India and its institutions are protected from these ‘institution wreckers’.”

Jaitley then also repeated the allegation on Twitter.

In his reply on Twitter, Baghel said, “Blog Minister Jaitley ji, You must have heard the name of Jhiram? Have you forgotten the supari killing that was carried out with the cooperation of Maoists? The Maoists had killed our leaders after asking for each of their names. Including Mahendra bhaiya(Mahendra Karma), Nandu Bhaiya(Nand Kumar Patel), Vidya Bhaiya(Vidya Shankar Shukla) 31 people had been killed. And you are accusing us of a baseless and fabricated charge of allying with the Maoists? Our alignment is with the farmers, adivasis, women and youth of Chhattisgarh, understand? Sir, please dont insult the great people and democracy of Chhattisgarh. Get well soon.”

The Congress has alleged that the Jhiram Ghati attack was the result of a political conspiracy on the eve of elections, which left them aimless entering a crucial assebly election in 2013.

One of the first steps of the state Congress government was to insitutute an SIT into the Jhiram Ghati attack.

Meanwhile, the state Congress also lashed out at Jaitley saying he was rubbing salt into old Congress wounds of losing their leaders to Maoist attacks.

Minister for industry and MLA from Konta, Sukma district Kwasi Lakhma, said that the comments were disrespect to tribals from the area.