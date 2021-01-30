Bhupesh Baghel seeks hike in rice procurement quota

The CM also reiterated that in the meeting of Food Secretaries of the Government of India for the Kharif marketing year 2020-21. (File)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union Food Minister Piyush Goel, requesting for permission to increase the quota of rice to be submitted under the central pool to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) from the state to 40 lakh metric tons “in the interest of the farmers”.

The Central government had earlier decided to limit Chhattisgarh’s quota of rice to only 24 lakh metric tons since the state government was paying farmers over and above the MSP under the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana.

In his letter, Baghel said the state had procured 90 lakh metric ton of paddy from 20.29 lakh farmers till January 28 in the Kharif marketing year 2020-21 and would face a loss of Rs 2,500 crore if the permission to increase quota is not granted.

Stating that the procurement of produce from tribal farmers “residing in forest areas will be helpful in eradicating the Naxal problem”, Baghel wrote, “Paddy farming is the main source of livelihood for the people of Chhattisgarh. In the Naxal affected areas (LWE) in the state, registration of farmers holding forest rights has been done and the work of purchasing paddy has been done.”

The CM also reiterated that in the meeting of Food Secretaries of the Government of India for the Kharif marketing year 2020-21, in-principle consent had been given to take 60 lakh metric tons of rice to the central pool from Chhattisgarh.