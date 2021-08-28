Bhupesh Baghel lands in Raipur to grand welcome, says he has invited Rahul Gandhi for a visit next week

Amid a tussle in the Chhattisgarh Congress unit over the post of chief minister, current CM Bhupesh Baghel landed in Raipur to a grand welcome Saturday and said he has invited party leader Rahul Gandhi to the state for a visit next week.

Congress workers, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members and hundreds of others were seen waiting on the road to the airport to receive Baghel and his supporters who were returning from Delhi. The scene was quite similar to Baghel’s return on Wednesday after his first meeting with the former Congress chief, when the crowd had chanted “Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad”. Cabinet Minister Ravindra Chaubey made a victory sign while interacting with the crowd along with Baghel.

Dressed in crisp white, Baghel addressed mediapersons on Gandhi’s upcoming visit to Chhattisgarh. “He (Rahul) will come for two days and tour Bastar, along with other parts of Chhattisgarh. He is coming to see the Chhattisgarh model and the development work we have done here,” the chief minister said.

The show of strength notwithstanding, political analysts in Chhattisgarh believe that Baghel is still not out of the woods on the issue of rotation of CM post.

“I’ve had a detailed conversation with Rahul Gandhi regarding political developments and government policies,” Baghel said, pointing out that the state’s love for Congress has been ever increasing.

Messages urging Congress workers to reach the airport on Saturday afternoon had been doing the rounds on social media since Friday night. Most of the supporters who turned up at the airport were from Baghel’s home turf Patan, while many from the state unit of NSUI had arrived on motorbikes with party flags.