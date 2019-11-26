Bhupesh Baghel goes back on paddy MSP promise, blames Centre

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has said that it will acquire paddy at the Centre-mandated MSP of just over Rs 1,800 per quintal this season, instead of Rs 2,500 per quintal as promised in its poll manifesto.

However, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel sought to assure farmers that they would get Rs 2,500 per quintal “in their pockets”, saying a ministerial sub-committee had been set up to come up with a scheme that is designed to do this. Blaming the Centre, Baghel said it did not respond to repeated petitions to acquire paddy into the central pool despite the proposed higher MSP.

Over the last few months, the state government has written repeatedly to the Centre, asking for leeway in the rules for procurement of paddy above the Centre’s MSP, which say that if a state acquires paddy at a rate above the Centre’s MSP, the excess paddy would not be acquired into the central pool.

Earlier this month, Baghel met Union ministers, arguing that this leeway was given to the previous BJP government led by Raman Singh in 2016-17 and 2017-18. The Centre, however, has said that keeping the fiscal balance in mind, this is not possible.

With the Opposition BJP raising the farmers’ issue on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday, Baghel later told reporters: “We want to buy paddy, but the Centre does not want us to buy paddy. I told Opposition members that they should speak to the Prime Minister, that in the last two years, the Centre gave leeway in buying paddy into the central pool. I have declared that farmers will get Rs 2,500 in their pockets. But because of the arrogance of the BJP and the Government of India, we will buy paddy at Rs 1,815 and Rs 1,835 per quintal (Centre’s MSP). But how should the farmer get justice? I have announced a ministerial sub-committee, which will study how the farmer should get Rs 2,500, and it will submit a report. We will not let any injustice happen to farmers in Chhattisgarh.”

Asked when the report would be submitted, he said: “It will be submitted very quickly. The Centre has put an obstacle on giving bonus, so we will give it some other way. Other states have KALIA or Rythu Bandhu, farmers will get justice in our state as well. If we are studying, it could take one or two months. Even earlier, governments used to give bonus over and above the MSP in the months after the acquisition of paddy on MSP. We will bring a scheme in the Budget Session so that farmers don’t lose out. If the Government of India decides to give us leeway, then we won’t have to go for another scheme.”

In the Assembly, the BJP said the decision to delay paddy procurement from November 15 to December 1 had resulted in losses to farmers. “Farmers are being forced to dump their paddy,” Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said.

When the Congress was in Opposition, it had repeatedly argued for preponing paddy acquisition from November 15 to November 1.

Meanwhile, activists blamed both the central and state governments. “It is correct that the Centre is not accepting the state’s demands. But it is also true that in this tussle, it is the farmer who is losing out, and the state government is also responsible. In the Budget, no finances were set aside for the MSP. What were they waiting for? The state government is saying it will give Rs 2,500 eventually, but the farmer in this state has a long history of being cheated,” said Alok Shukla, convenor of the Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan.