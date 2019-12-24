Bhupesh Baghel: BJP using CAA to divide people, divert

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Monday said that the BJP was using the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC to “divide people” during a ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rally’ in Bhilai. The rally, organised by the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Samiti’, saw the presence of senior Congress leaders, including ministers Ravindra Choubey and Tamradhwaj Sahu. After the rally, a march was carried out.

Baghel reiterated that he “would not sign on the NRC” and raised questions on the dichotomy of the Central government. “Narendra Modi says NRC has not been brought to Cabinet or discussed, but Amit Shah says something else. Who should we believe,” Baghel said. He said that the NRC took 10 years to complete in Assam, and first saw 30 lakh people excluded, which was whittled down to 19 lakh.

Baghel said that the government of India should use “its agencies” to tackle the issue of illegal immigration. “But they will make everyone in the country run from pillar-to-post to prove their citizenship. What happens if someone is poor, or has changed places, or even if there is a clerical error? Do they want the entire country to be desperately running to courts? Some people have voter cards, others ration cards, some passports. But those are not enough,” Baghel said at the event.

The rally also saw the involvement of social organisations and more than a 1,000 people in attendance.

Some placards read, ‘We are children of India, why should be prove citizenship’ and ‘Asli muddon pe baat Karo, desh ko mat barbad Karo (Speak about real issues, don’t destroy the country)’. Baghel said that the country was also going through economic difficulties but the BJP was attempting to divert attention from these issues.

Meanwhile, a pro-CAA rally was also organised in Raipur on Monday with more than 200 people in attendance.

Amid a host of saffron flags with some Tricolour interspersed in between, those present at the rally raised their voices in favour of CAA, with slogans such as ‘Bharat Maa ke naam pe, deshbhakt maidan mein.’

