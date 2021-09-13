Bhupendra Patel sworn in as 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat

Two days after Vijay Rupani resigned in a surprise move, first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the 17th Gujarat Chief Minister on Monday.

The 59-year-old, who represents Ghatlodia constituency, was administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai attended the ceremony.

Patel’s predecessor Vijay Rupani and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel were among those present.

Soon after Patel took the oath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him. In a tweet, he said, “Congratulations to Bhupendra Bhai on taking oath as CM of Gujarat. I have known him for years and have seen his exemplary work, be it in the BJP Organisation or in civic administration and community service. He will certainly enrich Gujarat’s growth trajectory.”

Prime Minister Modi also mentioned Rupani saying the former Gujarat CM took several people-friendly measures during his tenure. “He worked tirelessly for all sections of society. I am certain he will continue to contribute to public service in the times to come,” Modi said.

According to PTI, only Patel took the oath during the ceremony, as decided by the party. The council of ministers will take oath during the next few days after their names are finalised, BJP sources told the news agency.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with Union Minister Amit Shah. (Twitter/Bhupendrapbjp) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with Union Minister Amit Shah. (Twitter/Bhupendrapbjp)

Patel, under whose leadership the 2022 assembly elections will be fought, contested his first major election in 2010 as corporator from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). As reported by The Indian Express earlier, there too, he had a swift rise to the top post — he became standing committee chairperson in the AMC in his first stint as corporator.

BJP leaders earlier said that Patel’s name was proposed by Rupani at the BJP legislature party meeting and seconded by outgoing Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday. Patel is from the Kadva sub-group of the influential Patidar community, and is the first Chief Minister from this segment.

Earlier in the day, outgoing Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who was seen as a frontrunner for the post of the Chief Minister following the resignation of Vijay Rupani, told The Indian Express he does not feel “upset or sidelined”. Patel, who was teary-eyed while speaking to reporters, said he has “a debt of the people” who supported him throughout.