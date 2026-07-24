After aide reshuffle, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav gets new private secretary

The 2015 Bihar cadre officer has been appointed at the level of Deputy Secretary, as per the DoPT order issued on Thursday. (File Photo)

More than three weeks after the Union Environment Ministry simultaneously removed three key aides of Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Thursday appointed IAS officer Prashanth Kumar C H as Private Secretary to Yadav.

The 2015 Bihar cadre officer has been appointed at the level of Deputy Secretary, as per the DoPT order issued Thursday.

Kumar has been appointed for five years, with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or on a co-terminus basis with the minister, or till he ceases to function as private secretary, or until further orders, whichever occurs the earliest, the DoPT order stated.