Bhuj-Delhi Superfast train: check route, stops, timings, ticket price

Bhuj-Delhi new train news: The Ministry of Railways has introduced a new Superfast Express train connecting Bhuj and Delhi. The move is aimed at enhancing rail connectivity between the two cities. The new service will be flagged off today by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The train will be operated and maintained by Western Railway (WR) zone.
Bhuj-Delhi new train route
The new Bhuj-Delhi train will operate via Bhildi, Jalore, Pali Marwar and Marwar Junction. This will be the first direct rail connectivity between Jalore and the national capital.
Bhuj-Delhi train via Jalore: Distance, Travel time, Frequency
The new express train between Bhuj and Delhi via Jalore will cover a distance of 1239 km in 24:30 hrs. The train will operate on all days of the week.
Bhuj-Delhi Express: Train number, Stoppages
The Bhuj-Delhi-Bhuj Express will run as train number 19403/19404. During its journey between Bhuj and Delhi, this new train will stop at 22 stations. These are: Anjar, Gandhidham BG, Bhachau BG, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdhari Junction, Luni Junction, Pali Marwar, Marwar Junction, Beawar, Ajmer Junction, Kishangarh, Jaipur Junction, Gandhinagar JPR, Bandikui Junction, Alwar Junction and Rewari Junction.
Bhuj-Delhi new train time table
Train number 19403, the Bhuj-Delhi Express will depart from Bhuj at 11:15 AM starting May 23, 2026, and arrive in Delhi at 11:45 AM the following day. Similarly, train number 19404, the Delhi-Bhuj Daily Express will depart from Delhi at 4:40 PM (16:40 hrs) starting May 24, 2026, and arrive in Bhuj at 7:35 PM (19:35 hrs) the following day.
Western Railway: New Superfast Express — Bhuj to Delhi
The Bhuj-Delhi Express train will have 18 LHB coaches, comprising 1 Second AC coach, 3 Third AC coaches, 8 Second Class Sleeper coaches, 4 Second Class General coaches, 1 Power Car and 1 Guard Coach. The fare for travelling between Bhuj and Delhi on the new train has been fixed at Rs 590 for Sleeper Class, Rs 1530 for AC 3 Tier and Rs 2180 for AC 2 Tier.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More