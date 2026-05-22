Bhuj-Delhi Superfast train: check route, stops, timings, ticket price

Indian Railways has launched the Bhuj-Delhi Superfast train service to improve connectivity between Gujarat, Rajasthan and the national capital. (Image enhanced using AI)

Bhuj-Delhi new train news: The Ministry of Railways has introduced a new Superfast Express train connecting Bhuj and Delhi. The move is aimed at enhancing rail connectivity between the two cities. The new service will be flagged off today by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The train will be operated and maintained by Western Railway (WR) zone.

Bhuj-Delhi new train route

The new Bhuj-Delhi train will operate via Bhildi, Jalore, Pali Marwar and Marwar Junction. This will be the first direct rail connectivity between Jalore and the national capital.

Bhuj-Delhi train via Jalore: Distance, Travel time, Frequency

The new express train between Bhuj and Delhi via Jalore will cover a distance of 1239 km in 24:30 hrs. The train will operate on all days of the week.