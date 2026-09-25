Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat train approved: Check route, stops, timings and frequency

Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express has been approved by the Ministry of Railways. Check train numbers, route, major stoppages, timings, distance and weekly frequency here.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Sep 25, 2026 01:08 PM IST
The Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat train has been approved. (Image: Ministry of Railways)The Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat train has been approved. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express: The Ministry of Railways has approved the introduction of a new Amrit Bharat Express between Bhuj in Gujarat and Barauni in Bihar. The new train is expected to improve rail connectivity between Gujarat and Bihar, while also connecting several important cities in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The Amrit Bharat trains offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed to provide affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.

Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, distance and travel time

The Bhuj-Barauni-Bhuj Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 19427/19428. The train will cover a distance of around 2,532 km and will operate via Gorakhpur in around 10 hours and 30 minutes. It will operate at speeds ranging from 110 kmph to 130 kmph.

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Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express: Stoppages

During its journey between Bhuj and Barauni, the Amrit Bharat Express will stop at several important stations.

The major stoppages include Samakhiali, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Hathras, Bareilly, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur, among others.

The route will provide connectivity to passengers travelling between Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express: Timings

Train number 19427 Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Bhuj at 5:30 PM and arrive at Barauni at 4:05 AM.

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In the return direction, train number 19428 Barauni-Bhuj Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Barauni at 11:55 PM and reach Bhuj at 1:15 PM.

Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express: Frequency

The Bhuj-Barauni service will operate three days a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Barauni-Bhuj service will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Launched in 2023, the Amrit Bharat Express train is equipped with advanced features such as semi-automatic couplers, fire detection systems, sealed gangways and talk-back units. This modern train comprise of 11 General Class coaches, 8 Sleeper Class coaches, 01 Pantry car and 02 Luggage cum Divyangjan coaches.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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