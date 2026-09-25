Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat train approved: Check route, stops, timings and frequency

The Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat train has been approved. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express: The Ministry of Railways has approved the introduction of a new Amrit Bharat Express between Bhuj in Gujarat and Barauni in Bihar. The new train is expected to improve rail connectivity between Gujarat and Bihar, while also connecting several important cities in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The Amrit Bharat trains offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed to provide affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.

Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, distance and travel time

The Bhuj-Barauni-Bhuj Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 19427/19428. The train will cover a distance of around 2,532 km and will operate via Gorakhpur in around 10 hours and 30 minutes. It will operate at speeds ranging from 110 kmph to 130 kmph.