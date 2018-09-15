Bhubaneswar: Woman doctor found dead, family rules out suicide

A woman doctor was found dead in her rented house in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, the police said on Friday. The woman is suspected to have committed suicide by injecting some substance, they said, adding that police have recovered some syringes from her house. Her family has, however, ruled out possibility of suicide.

Manaswini Barik, 26, a native of Bargarh district, was working at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in the state’s capital. She had divorced her husband six months ago, the victim’s father said.

“She was a strong woman. It is difficult to believe she took her own life,” he told reporters on Friday.

Bhubaneswar Police Commisionerate DCP Anup Sahoo said the body had been sent for post-mortem and the report was awaited. “It seems Manaswini took her life by injecting an overdose of some substance. We have recovered syringes from the house,” he said.

According to the Manaswini’s brother, they had called her on Thursday evening, but didn’t get any response. Later he had requested her colleagues to check on her.

When some of her colleagues reached Manaswini’s house, they found that the doors were locked. A neighbour broke the door open and found her body, following which they informed the police.

