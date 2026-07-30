Medical PG paper ‘shared on WhatsApp’ minutes after exam begins in Odisha; officials say not a ‘leak’

The incident comes after students’ protests in New Delhi and other parts of the country against the NEET question paper leak forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union Education Minister. (Representative File Photo)

Allegations of malpractice surfaced during the medical postgraduate examinations conducted by the Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) after photographs of the question paper were allegedly shared on WhatsApp groups during the course of the examination.

The controversy erupted during the general surgery MD/MS paper for the 2023-26 batch held on July 27 across more than 20 subjects. The issue has triggered concerns among students across medical colleges in Odisha.

The incident comes after students’ protests in New Delhi and other parts of the country against the NEET question paper leak forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union Education Minister.

Officials said that the preliminary probe into the allegations revealed that the question paper was transmitted by someone from the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Berhampur minutes after it was distributed to the students. It was detected at a private medical college in Bhubaneswar.